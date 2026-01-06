Pro-Employee Government Policies Praised by Pensioners in Productive Dialogue

Office bearers of telecom and postal pensioners' organizations, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), held a pivotal meeting with Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. The agenda included significant discussions on employment, services, and pension-related matters.

The delegation expressed high appreciation for the pro-employee policies of the government and utilized the opportunity to present their concerns regarding pensioners. The meeting saw participants from the Bharatiya Doorsanchar Pensioners Sangh (BDPS) and Bharatiya Postal Pensioners Sangh (BPPS), amongst others, who stressed the importance of clear and timely information flow, and effective coordination.

Minister Singh emphasized the essential nature of ongoing dialogue between the government and pensioner groups to address ground-level issues. He affirmed the value of inputs from these bodies to ensure an efficient and responsive administrative process while committing to continued focus on service and pension issues.

