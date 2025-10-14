CBI Probes Tragic Suicide of PWD Engineer in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a case against two Public Works Department (PWD) officials and an architect from a private firm in Bongaigaon, Assam. This follows accusations that their undue work pressures contributed to the suicide of PWD Assistant Engineer, Joshita Das.

Joshita Das was discovered dead at her residence on July 22. Her death prompted the Assam Government to hand over the local police's ongoing investigation to the CBI in August.

The transition of the case to the CBI was formalized through an order from the Government of Assam and a notification from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, & Pensions. Allegedly, undue pressure related to a PWD stadium project was a key factor leading to Das's death, as she faced threats and coercion from seniors and associated contractors.