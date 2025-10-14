Left Menu

CBI Probes Tragic Suicide of PWD Engineer in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the suicide of PWD Assistant Engineer Joshita Das in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The inquiry involves two Public Works Department officers and a private company architect, accused of pressuring Das excessively, contributing to her tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:52 IST
CBI Probes Tragic Suicide of PWD Engineer in Assam
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a case against two Public Works Department (PWD) officials and an architect from a private firm in Bongaigaon, Assam. This follows accusations that their undue work pressures contributed to the suicide of PWD Assistant Engineer, Joshita Das.

Joshita Das was discovered dead at her residence on July 22. Her death prompted the Assam Government to hand over the local police's ongoing investigation to the CBI in August.

The transition of the case to the CBI was formalized through an order from the Government of Assam and a notification from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, & Pensions. Allegedly, undue pressure related to a PWD stadium project was a key factor leading to Das's death, as she faced threats and coercion from seniors and associated contractors.

TRENDING

1
Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

 Global
2
Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

 India
3
Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

 India
4
Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025