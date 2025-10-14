Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, the U.S. stock market experienced a dip as Wall Street's main indexes opened lower, fueled by renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.

Investor sentiment was negatively impacted, with focus also turning to key earnings results from major American banks beginning their third-quarter releases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 195.7 points, opening at 45,871.89, while the S&P 500 recorded a 52.2 point drop to 6,602.49, and the Nasdaq Composite fell sharply by 306.6 points, landing at 22,388.043.

