CBI Nabs Fugitive Accused of UAE Wife Murder After 12-Year Manhunt

The CBI arrested Sattar Khan, a fugitive wanted for the 2013 murder of his wife in the UAE. After 12 years on the run and a breakthrough in Telangana, Khan was caught attempting to flee to Doha. He is set to face legal proceedings in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:18 IST
Visuals from outside CBI headquarters (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Sattar Khan, a 52-year-old man wanted for the alleged murder of his wife in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back in 2013. Khan, who hails from Hyderabad and worked as a driver in the UAE, had been on the run for 12 years.

The case had been registered in April 2022 after UAE authorities sought assistance. Following the murder on November 14, 2013, Khan fled to India. Despite a lookout notice (LOC) being issued, Khan remained elusive until another passport was discovered, allowing for a renewed LOC.

The breakthrough came when CBI operatives, following technical leads and human intelligence, found Khan in Telangana's Rangareddy district. As he attempted to escape to Doha via Hyderabad International Airport, CBI arrested him. He appeared before a Hyderabad Magistrate and is being transferred to New Delhi for legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

