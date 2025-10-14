Latur District Provides Livestock Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers
In Latur district, 16 farm animals, including cows and bulls, were given to flood-affected farmers. The initiative aims to aid those whose livelihoods were impacted by heavy rains. Animals were distributed from Shri Gorakshan Gaushala, with officials encouraging affected farmers to register for aid.
The Latur district administration has taken a proactive step to support flood-affected farmers by distributing 16 farm animals, including cows and bulls, as relief aid. This distribution aims to mitigate the adverse effects of heavy rains and floods on farmers' livelihoods.
The initiative was executed from the Shri Gorakshan Gaushala in Udgir tehsil, underscoring the commitment to restore normalcy in the lives of affected farming families. Deputy Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry Department, Shridhar Shinde, advised affected cattle owners to engage with nearby veterinary institutions to register for further assistance.
District collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge expressed her support for the shelters that are actively providing relief to farmers who have lost livestock, emphasizing the community's resilience and solidarity in rebuilding efforts.
