Currency Shifts Amid Political Maneuvers: Yen Weakens, Euro Edges Higher

The dollar gained strength against the yen but fell against the euro as investors turned their attention to political events in Japan and the eurozone. Japan's currency weakened in anticipation of Sanae Takaichi potentially becoming the first female prime minister, prompting fiscal concerns.

Market analyst Lee Hardman noted that investors are keenly observing the fiscal strategies of Japan's new coalition government. The Bank of Japan's Hajime Takata's support for interest rate hikes lent some stability to the yen.

In Europe, while the euro saw a slight rise, investor apprehensions lingered amid unresolved political tensions in France. Wall Street futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump's reassuring remarks on trade, boosting the Australian dollar.

