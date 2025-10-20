Currency Shifts Amid Political Maneuvers: Yen Weakens, Euro Edges Higher
The dollar rose against the yen and weakened versus the euro as political developments in Japan and Europe influenced markets. Sanae Takaichi's expected rise as Japan's prime minister and the potential fiscal expansion concerned investors. Meanwhile, easing political tensions in Europe slightly bolstered the euro.
The dollar gained strength against the yen but fell against the euro as investors turned their attention to political events in Japan and the eurozone. Japan's currency weakened in anticipation of Sanae Takaichi potentially becoming the first female prime minister, prompting fiscal concerns.
Market analyst Lee Hardman noted that investors are keenly observing the fiscal strategies of Japan's new coalition government. The Bank of Japan's Hajime Takata's support for interest rate hikes lent some stability to the yen.
In Europe, while the euro saw a slight rise, investor apprehensions lingered amid unresolved political tensions in France. Wall Street futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump's reassuring remarks on trade, boosting the Australian dollar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact
Currency Turbulence: Japan's Political Shift and U.S. Credit Risks
Dollar Climbs Amid Political Shifts in Japan and Euro Area
Ishin Strengthens Ties with LDP: A New Era in Japan's Politics
Australia's Currency Surge Amid China's Resilient Economy and Japan's Political Shake-Up