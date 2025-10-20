Left Menu

Currency Shifts Amid Political Maneuvers: Yen Weakens, Euro Edges Higher

The dollar rose against the yen and weakened versus the euro as political developments in Japan and Europe influenced markets. Sanae Takaichi's expected rise as Japan's prime minister and the potential fiscal expansion concerned investors. Meanwhile, easing political tensions in Europe slightly bolstered the euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:41 IST
Currency Shifts Amid Political Maneuvers: Yen Weakens, Euro Edges Higher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained strength against the yen but fell against the euro as investors turned their attention to political events in Japan and the eurozone. Japan's currency weakened in anticipation of Sanae Takaichi potentially becoming the first female prime minister, prompting fiscal concerns.

Market analyst Lee Hardman noted that investors are keenly observing the fiscal strategies of Japan's new coalition government. The Bank of Japan's Hajime Takata's support for interest rate hikes lent some stability to the yen.

In Europe, while the euro saw a slight rise, investor apprehensions lingered amid unresolved political tensions in France. Wall Street futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump's reassuring remarks on trade, boosting the Australian dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
3
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
4
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025