Ekofisk Platform Shutdown Disrupts North Sea Oil Production
Production at the Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform in the North Sea has been halted, according to TV2 Norway. ConocoPhillips, the operator, confirmed the shutdown, affecting the region's energy output. The reasons for stopping production have yet to be disclosed by the company officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:03 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Production at the Ekofisk 2/4 K oil and gas platform in the North Sea has come to a halt, as reported by TV2 Norway on Thursday.
ConocoPhillips, the platform's operator, confirmed that the shutdown is currently in effect.
Details regarding the reasons behind the production halt have not been disclosed by ConocoPhillips or industry officials, leaving the energy sector awaiting further information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ekofisk
- oil
- gas
- North Sea
- ConocoPhillips
- shutdown
- energy
- production
- platform
- news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IDB Approves $90M Loan to Expand Smart Energy Access in The Bahamas
Germany Strengthens Ties with Ukraine Amid Energy and Defence Challenges
Japan's Energy Future: Nuclear and Solar at the Forefront
IndiaWorks Energy GmbH: Bridging Skills for a Greener Indo-German Future
EIB Provides €40M to Sweden’s Meva Energy to Boost Biomass Gasification Plants