Britain Seeks Tough Sanctions on Russia to Empower Ukraine in Peace Talks

Britain calls for increased sanctions against Russia to support Ukraine in future peace negotiations. Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges allies to remove Russian oil from markets, repurpose frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian aid, and supply Ukraine with long-range missiles. U.S. sanctions and EU bans complement these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-10-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:32 IST
Britain Seeks Tough Sanctions on Russia to Empower Ukraine in Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Britain has ramped up its efforts to pressure Russia by proposing a series of strict sanctions aimed at empowering Ukraine in forthcoming peace negotiations. This move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to travel to London for talks with key allies.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would advocate actions such as taking Russian oil and gas off the market, utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and equipping Kyiv with additional long-range missiles. He highlighted continued Russian aggression as the reason for these measures.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of new U.S. sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump on Russia's major oil companies, as well as an EU-approved ban on Russian liquefied natural gas, adding significant economic pressure on Moscow.

