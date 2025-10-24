Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool Claims 20 Lives

Tragedy struck in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early Friday morning when a private bus carrying 41 passengers caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle. The horrific accident claimed at least 20 lives, with local officials confirming that 11 bodies have been identified, while nine more remain unaccounted for. The incident unfolded between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri detailed the tragic sequence of events, explaining, "A bike became lodged under the bus, causing petrol to leak and ignite. While 21 passengers were traced and are safe, 11 bodies have been recovered, and the remaining nine are being identified. The bus doors failed to open after the accident, but both drivers managed to escape the inferno."

This disaster caught many passengers off guard as they slept. The lack of safety hammers to break the windows worsened the situation. President Droupadi Murmu and other officials expressed grief over the fatal accident, offering condolences to the bereaved families and ensuring that an investigation will shed light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.