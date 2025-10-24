Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool Claims 20 Lives

A devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district killed at least 20 passengers after a private bus collided with a bike. Of the 41 passengers, 21 have been identified and are safe. The accident occurred in the early morning hours, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:37 IST
Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool Claims 20 Lives
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early Friday morning when a private bus carrying 41 passengers caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle. The horrific accident claimed at least 20 lives, with local officials confirming that 11 bodies have been identified, while nine more remain unaccounted for. The incident unfolded between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri detailed the tragic sequence of events, explaining, "A bike became lodged under the bus, causing petrol to leak and ignite. While 21 passengers were traced and are safe, 11 bodies have been recovered, and the remaining nine are being identified. The bus doors failed to open after the accident, but both drivers managed to escape the inferno."

This disaster caught many passengers off guard as they slept. The lack of safety hammers to break the windows worsened the situation. President Droupadi Murmu and other officials expressed grief over the fatal accident, offering condolences to the bereaved families and ensuring that an investigation will shed light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

TRENDING

1
Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.

Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Mod...

 India
2
Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
4
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025