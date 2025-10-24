Union Minister Challenges States for Swift PM SVANidhi Implementation

In a concerted push for streamlined execution of the PM SVANidhi Scheme, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal led a crucial review meeting in New Delhi. Attendees included representatives from 33 states and union territories, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Department of Financial Services, and major banks.

The Minister engaged in discussions with state urban development ministers and senior banking authorities to scrutinize progress and resolve operational challenges at the state level. Lal emphasized the urgency of accelerating efforts for awareness generation, identifying eligible street vendors, processing returned applications promptly, and expediting loan sanctions.

Highlighting the transition from initial to advanced loan tranches as pivotal for enhancing street vendors' livelihoods, the Minister stressed digital onboarding for comprehensive reach and mandated hygiene training for food vendors. He announced the month-long 'SVANidhi Sankalp Abhiyaan' starting November 3, aimed at amplifying outreach and expediting application processing.

