In an escalating diplomatic standoff, Russia asserted on Thursday that any prospective dialogue with Japan regarding a peace treaty to formally conclude World War Two must be predicated on Tokyo forsaking what Moscow characterizes as an injurious 'anti-Russian' stance.

The territorial tension revolves around Soviet control over four islands, captured at war's end, which Russia dubs the Kurils and Japan identifies as the Northern Territories. Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi, amid criticisms of Russian aggression in Ukraine, maintained Japan's commitment to resolving the territorial dispute and securing a peace treaty.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reiterated Russia's stance, blaming Japan for choosing a 'hostile' path that stifles relations. Meanwhile, complexities surrounding regional security concerns and significant Russian energy imports into Japan underpin these ongoing diplomatic strains.