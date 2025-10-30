Left Menu

ED's Nationwide Crackdown: Crores Seized in Multi-City Raids

The Enforcement Directorate conducted extensive raids in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Lucknow on October 28 and 29, seizing Rs 3 crore cash and attaching assets worth over Rs 111 crore. The operations targeted money laundering and fraud cases linked to a municipality scam, bank fraud, and fraudulent real estate dealings.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an intensive crackdown in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Lucknow over the weekend, targeting a web of money laundering and fraud schemes. Officials confirmed the seizure of approximately Rs 3 crore in cash and the attachment of assets valued at over Rs 111 crore.

In Kolkata, the ED raided seven locations in connection with the Municipality Recruitment Scam, recovering cash, property documents, and digital devices. The searches involved offices and residences linked to key suspects, including premises belonging to Radiant Enterprise Pvt Ltd and Jeet Construction and Consultants.

Additional actions in Bhopal led to the provisional attachment of properties valued at Rs 1.14 crore tied to a bank fraud case involving M/s Narayan Niryat India Pvt Ltd. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, immovable properties worth Rs 110.05 crore, with market values exceeding Rs 300 crore, were attached under the PMLA as part of a crackdown on M/s Rohtas Project Limited, related to fraudulent activities by the LJK Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

