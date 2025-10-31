Left Menu

Orkla India's IPO Sees Massive Over-Subscription, Set for Stock Market Debut

Orkla India's IPO was subscribed 48.73 times on the closing day of bidding. The offering included 2.28 crore shares for sale by existing shareholders without raising new funds. The IPO, seeking about Rs 10,000 crore valuation, attracted strong interest, particularly from institutional investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:48 IST
Orkla India's IPO Sees Massive Over-Subscription, Set for Stock Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Orkla India's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was overwhelmed with interest, receiving 48.73 times more subscriptions than the number of shares available on the sale's final day. The company was keen to capitalize on market dynamics with its IPO, aiming for a valuation near Rs 10,000 crore.

Among the subscribers, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed remarkable interest with subscriptions at 117.63 times. Non-institutional investors also showed strong demand, registering 54.42 times subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) oversubscribed by 7.05 times.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale, featuring 2.28 crore equity shares from promoters and shareholders, meaning no new capital will be raised. Orkla India, recognized for brands like MTR, seeks to solidify its financial footing as it prepares to list on the stock exchanges on November 6. Leading the IPO are major financial entities ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025