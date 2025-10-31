RBI's Central Board Reviews Economic Landscape Amid Global Challenges
The Reserve Bank of India's central board convened in Udaipur to review global and domestic economic developments. The meeting included assessments of geopolitical and financial challenges, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation's activities, and various Central Office Departments. The board also took pledges for Vigilance Awareness and National Unity.
- Country:
- India
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India held its 619th meeting in Udaipur on Friday, focusing on both global and domestic economic developments.
According to an official statement, the board evaluated the growing economic landscape, geopolitical challenges, and financial market shifts. They also reviewed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) amidst ongoing efforts to expand the coverage amount.
The board also scrutinized several Central Office Departments, including the Consumer Education and Protection Department. This meeting, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, was attended by deputy governors and other directors. The board took pledges in line with Vigilance Awareness Week and in commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
