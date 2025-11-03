Left Menu

Niva Bupa Sees Profits Soar in September Quarter

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd reported a significant rise in net profits, achieving Rs 62 crore in the second quarter of September 2025, up from Rs 24 crore in the same period last year. The company's total income increased slightly, while expenses rose considerably.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:43 IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd announced a noteworthy increase in net profit, reporting Rs 62 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. This was a substantial jump from the Rs 24 crore recorded in the same timeframe last year.

Additionally, the company's total income observed an upturn, reaching Rs 1,538 crore compared to Rs 1,360 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, expenses saw a rise, jumping to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 1,301 crore a year ago.

Gross written premium also experienced growth, increasing to Rs 1,843 crore during the quarter under review, a slight uptick from the Rs 1,777 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

