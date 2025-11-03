Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Urges Swift Diplomatic Action for Fishermen's Release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention with Sri Lanka to liberate detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their vessels. In his communication, Stalin highlighted the recent arrest of 31 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Sri Lankan Navy detained the fishermen from Nagapattinam and three mechanized fishing boats with specific registration numbers. Additionally, four fishermen from Ramanathapuram District, along with their country craft, were apprehended. Stalin emphasized the distress caused to Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, whose lives depend on the sea, citing the continued apprehension of 114 fishermen and 247 boats by Sri Lankan authorities.

The Chief Minister has called for quick diplomatic actions to ensure the fishermen's release. The arrests involved allegations of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and illegal fishing, with those detained taken to Kankesanthurai Naval Base for further inquiry. Separately, four other fishermen were detained for suspected smuggling activities.

