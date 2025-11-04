Half Yours Clinches Victory at the Melbourne Cup
Half Yours triumphed in the 165th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, with Goodie Two Shoes finishing in second place and Middle Earth securing third.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:40 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Half Yours emerged victorious in the prestigious 165th Melbourne Cup, held at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.
Following closely, Goodie Two Shoes claimed the second spot, showcasing an impressive performance.
Middle Earth secured the third position, rounding off an exhilarating race day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
