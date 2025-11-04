Left Menu

Half Yours Clinches Victory at the Melbourne Cup

Half Yours triumphed in the 165th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, with Goodie Two Shoes finishing in second place and Middle Earth securing third.

Half Yours emerged victorious in the prestigious 165th Melbourne Cup, held at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.

Following closely, Goodie Two Shoes claimed the second spot, showcasing an impressive performance.

Middle Earth secured the third position, rounding off an exhilarating race day.

