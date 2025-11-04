Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Osama Shahabuddin's Entry into Bihar Politics Sparks Controversy

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Osama Shahab, son of late gangster-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, linking him to infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Osama contests from the Raghunathpur constituency, a known stronghold of his father, amidst controversies surrounding his criminal records and the Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:47 IST
Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a prominent BJP leader, launched an outspoken attack on Osama Shahab, the son of deceased gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, during a rally in Raghunathpur. Shahabuddin's young heir is contesting for a seat in the impending Bihar elections as an RJD candidate.

In a bold statement, Sarma provocatively linked Osama Shahab to the notorious terrorist Osama Bin Laden, voicing concerns over his political advent. "I asked, who is Osama? This Osama is like the earlier Osama Bin Laden. We have to ensure the elimination of all Osama Bin Ladens in the state," Sarma declared.

Osama Shahab, 31, enters the political arena from a constituency that is historically significant for his family, given his father's legacy. However, his candidacy is controversial due to several ongoing criminal cases against him, echoing his father's troubled past. The RJD's choice to field him has been met with public scrutiny amidst key electoral contests in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

