Left Menu

S Sankarasubramanian Takes the Helm as FAI Chairman

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has appointed S Sankarasubramanian, MD and CEO of Coromandel International Limited, as its new chairman. With over 30 years in the fertiliser industry, he plans to focus on innovation, sustainability, and self-reliance in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:47 IST
S Sankarasubramanian Takes the Helm as FAI Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has named S Sankarasubramanian, the Managing Director and CEO of Coromandel International Limited, its new chairman. This decision was made during a board meeting held on October 31, where Sankarasubramanian was promoted from his former role as co-chairman.

He will now assume the responsibilities previously held by Sailesh C Mehta. Siba Prasad Mohanty, managing director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd, has been designated as the sole co-chairman, a role he previously shared with another executive, according to the FAI statement.

Sankarasubramanian, who also chairs FAI's Southern Region, brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position, especially in the phosphatic and potassic fertiliser sector. He emphasizes driving innovation, sustainability, and resource efficiency to achieve Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in the fertiliser industry. Established in 1955, FAI includes various stakeholders in the Indian fertiliser industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025