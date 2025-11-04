S Sankarasubramanian Takes the Helm as FAI Chairman

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) has named S Sankarasubramanian, the Managing Director and CEO of Coromandel International Limited, its new chairman. This decision was made during a board meeting held on October 31, where Sankarasubramanian was promoted from his former role as co-chairman.

He will now assume the responsibilities previously held by Sailesh C Mehta. Siba Prasad Mohanty, managing director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd, has been designated as the sole co-chairman, a role he previously shared with another executive, according to the FAI statement.

Sankarasubramanian, who also chairs FAI's Southern Region, brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position, especially in the phosphatic and potassic fertiliser sector. He emphasizes driving innovation, sustainability, and resource efficiency to achieve Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in the fertiliser industry. Established in 1955, FAI includes various stakeholders in the Indian fertiliser industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)