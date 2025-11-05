Mitsubishi Corporation Enters Global Biogas Market with KIS Group Stake

Mitsubishi Corporation, a major player in integrated business enterprises, has ventured into the global biogas market by acquiring a minority equity stake in KIS Group's Indonesian offices. This marks a pivotal step for Mitsubishi's renewable energy ambitions.

KIS Group, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bengaluru, has established a strong presence across 11 countries. The firm's strategic focus spans several sectors, including palm oil and sugar, among others. With a USD 1 billion investment plan, KIS Group aims to revolutionize renewable gas and biofuel markets in Southeast Asia and India by 2030.

The partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation is expected to boost KIS Group's international reach. Utilizing Mitsubishi's extensive global network, KIS Group plans to commercialize cutting-edge solutions like advanced biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG. This expansion targets the Americas and Europe, significantly contributing to global decarbonization efforts.

