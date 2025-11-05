India's Legal Strides: FATF Acknowledges Asset Recovery Efforts

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has commended India's legal initiatives for recovering public assets involved in financial crimes, citing a notable money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In this instance, seized land is to be utilized for an airport, promising societal benefits.

Spanning 340 pages, the 'Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices' report highlights India's robust anti-money laundering measures that have helped secure significant assets both domestically and internationally. The Paris-based FATF outlines procedures to identify and return criminally-sourced assets, enhancing national frameworks around the globe.

Case studies from the report include restoration of assets related to the Rose Valley Ponzi scheme and a US-requested case on bitcoin seizure worth Rs 130 crore. Additionally, ED reclaimed Rs 280 crore in benami assets from a Maharashtra bank scam to aid victims. These successes emphasize India's role in setting global standards.