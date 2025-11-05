Left Menu

Young Indians Harness Credit to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

A survey reveals that young Indians use credit not just for dependency but as a means for personal and career advancement. With over 63% seeing benefits in financial well-being, credit aids in upskilling, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle improvements, shifting the focus from mere access to self-driven growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:13 IST
Young Indians are revolutionizing the use of credit, utilizing it as a catalyst for self-improvement, career progression, and entrepreneurial ventures, according to a recent survey by the digital lending platform mPokket.

The survey highlights a significant trend where 63% of respondents noted positive impacts on their financial well-being. While 40% use credit for future aspirations, like professional growth, lifestyle enhancement, and education, the survey emphasizes a distinct pivot towards utilizing credit as a tool for self-investment.

This change in financial behavior, polled among over 3,000 young Indians, depicts a move towards using credit for long-term growth. The survey further reveals that 10% of participants are channeling funds into freelance projects and small businesses, showcasing India's burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit.

