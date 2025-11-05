Left Menu

BSF-Police Scuffle in Nadia Resolved Amid Electoral Inspection

A scuffle in Nadia district, West Bengal, between BSF personnel and police was resolved, clarified officials. Coinciding is an Election Commission team inspecting voter list updates in three border districts to ensure election integrity. Their visit involves thorough reviews and field inspections across nine states and three Union Territories.

05-11-2025
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A recent scuffle between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and police in West Bengal's Nadia district has been resolved, according to BSF officials. The conflict, described as a misunderstanding, was settled with the intervention of senior officials from both parties.

As the situation calmed, an Election Commission of India (ECI) team arrived at Bagdogra airport to oversee the voter list updates in three crucial border districts: Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri. This mission aims to ensure the integrity of the electoral process in these areas, which are significant due to their proximity to Bangladesh.

The inspection team, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, will conduct field reviews and assess the work of Booth Level Officers responsible for verifying voter information. Accompanied by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, this effort is part of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across nine states and territories, covering over 51 crore electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

