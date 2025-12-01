Left Menu

Trinamool MP Raises Alarm on Electoral Reforms: Accusations Against Election Commission

On the first day of Parliament's winter session, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose demanded urgent discussions on electoral reforms and criticized the Election Commission. Ghose accused the government of avoiding the issue amid reports of deaths linked to the Special Intensive Revision process in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:56 IST
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the opening session of the winter Parliament on Monday, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose made a scathing critique of the central government and Election Commission, demanding immediate discussions on electoral reforms and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) processes. Addressing the media, Ghose highlighted the tragic loss of 40 lives in West Bengal, blaming the Election Commission for the fatalities.

Ghose emphasized the necessity for prompt parliamentary action, asserting, "Parliament must not remain silent; we need to examine electoral reform and the crucial SIR process, which is under immense stress." She accused the government of shirking responsibility, stating, "They refuse to provide a timeline or guarantees and shy away from debating this pressing national issue."

Amid Ghose's allegations, the Election Commission of India (ECI) countered criticism, revealing that approved payments for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), including a doubled honorarium, remained unpaid by the TMC-led West Bengal government. The ECI reiterated the urgency of disbursing these funds without further delay, underscoring their commitment to fair and transparent electoral processes. A TMC delegation later presented a list of fatalities to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, holding the Commission accountable for what they claim are avoidable deaths linked to the SIR initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

