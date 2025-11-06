Left Menu

Patna Women Dance to Boost Voter Awareness as Bihar Elections Progress

Women in Patna took to Jhijhiya, a traditional Mithila dance, near polling booths to encourage voter participation during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. As of 9 am, voter turnout across districts varied, with the highest in Saharsa at 15.27% and the lowest in Lakhisarai at 7%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:05 IST
Women perform Mithila's folk dance Jhijhiya to spread voting awareness in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, women in Patna performed the Jhijhiya folk dance on Thursday to promote voting awareness amid the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. This initiative aimed at bolstering voter turnout, which reached 13.13% by 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India.

Among the districts, Saharsa led the voter turnout with 15.27%, while Lakhisarai lagged with only 7%. Other notable turnouts included 14.60% in Begusarai and 14.38% in Muzaffarpur. The diverse voter engagement highlights a varied response across the state as the electoral process unfolds.

The polling process, set to conclude by 6 pm, has been adjusted in some areas with a 5 pm deadline, balancing voting logistics and security needs. This crucial electoral phase involves key contests, with major political figures such as RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Mangal Pandey vying for pivotal roles in shaping Bihar's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

