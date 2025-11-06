Left Menu

Systematix Group Strengthens Leadership for its Premier Private Wealth Business

Systematix Group, a renowned financial services powerhouse, appoints Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta as Joint Managing Directors and CEOs for its Private Wealth Business. Their leadership aims to accelerate the firm's strategic focus on wealth management innovation across India and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Systematix Group, a leading financial services entity with four decades of prowess, has announced the significant appointments of Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta. The duo is set to lead its Private Wealth Business as Joint Managing Directors and CEOs, underscoring the company's commitment to strengthening its wealth management platform.

Both Hazra and Sengupta bring over 50 years of cumulative global leadership experience. Hazra, known for his strategic acumen in consumer and private banking, will guide Systematix's expansion across India and the Middle East while championing digital innovation. Sengupta, with expertise in banking and wealth management, will focus on evolving a client-centric platform.

Systematix's Managing Director, Nikhil Khandelwal, praised the appointments, citing the leaders' industry foresight and dedication to building a world-class wealth management franchise. With the expanding affluent market in India, the Group is poised to offer advanced, tailored financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 India
2
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.

RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' s...

 India
3
Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

 Japan
4

Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025