Systematix Group Strengthens Leadership for its Premier Private Wealth Business

Systematix Group, a leading financial services entity with four decades of prowess, has announced the significant appointments of Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta. The duo is set to lead its Private Wealth Business as Joint Managing Directors and CEOs, underscoring the company's commitment to strengthening its wealth management platform.

Both Hazra and Sengupta bring over 50 years of cumulative global leadership experience. Hazra, known for his strategic acumen in consumer and private banking, will guide Systematix's expansion across India and the Middle East while championing digital innovation. Sengupta, with expertise in banking and wealth management, will focus on evolving a client-centric platform.

Systematix's Managing Director, Nikhil Khandelwal, praised the appointments, citing the leaders' industry foresight and dedication to building a world-class wealth management franchise. With the expanding affluent market in India, the Group is poised to offer advanced, tailored financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)