Left Menu

ExxonMobil and Partners Secure Major Stake in Greek Gas Block

ExxonMobil, Energean, and Helleniq Energy have finalized a significant farm-in agreement, obtaining a 60% stake in a gas block located in Western Greece. The deal was announced by Energean's Chief Executive, Mathios Rigas, highlighting a strategic energy partnership in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:15 IST
ExxonMobil and Partners Secure Major Stake in Greek Gas Block

In a strategic move in the energy sector, ExxonMobil, Energean, and Helleniq Energy have signed a pivotal farm-in agreement for a 60% interest in a gas block situated in Western Greece. The announcement was made by Mathios Rigas, Energean's Chief Executive, heralding an era of enhanced collaboration in the region.

This deal marks a significant step for ExxonMobil as it continues to expand its footprint in Europe, while also reinforcing Energean's position as a leading player in the Greek energy market. The partnership underscores the increasing importance of collaboration in resource development.

Farm-in agreements like this one are pivotal for fostering economic growth and energy security in the region. As Western Greece becomes a focal point for energy exploration, the alliance between these corporations is set to play a crucial role in the area's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Patanjali Over Controversial Ad

 India
2
Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

 Japan
3
Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

Chaos in British Prisons: Mistaken Releases Spark Outrage

 Global
4
Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025