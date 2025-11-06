Global Climate Crisis: Diplomacy at a Crossroads

The U.N. climate summit in Brazil this month draws attention to three decades of efforts in battling global warming, yet progress statistics paint a bleak picture.

Despite consistent summits, greenhouse gas emissions have increased by a third since the first meeting, with fossil fuel consumption still growing and temperatures threatening catastrophic impact.

The situation raises critical questions about the effectiveness of global climate diplomacy, even as some achievements like the Paris Agreement persist amidst challenges and calls for systematic reform.

