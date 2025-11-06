IGX Gas Prices Fall Amid Weak Demand and Global Trends

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) announced that its benchmark gas price index, GIXI, witnessed an 11% year-on-year drop in October, attributed to subdued demand.

The GIXI stood at Rs 973 or USD 11 per million British thermal unit (MMBtu), marking an 11% decline from the previous year and a 6% drop month-on-month, amid stagnant domestic demand aligned with a global gas price downtrend, IGX reported.

October's trading volume saw a 46% month-on-month decrease to 3.1 million MMBtu, influenced by lower domestic gas supplies and muted power sector demand. This period also marked IGX's first small-scale LNG trade at Hazira among 109 trades conducted. European and Asian benchmarks showed varied pricing trends, while US Henry Hub benchmark prices increased.

