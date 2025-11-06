Cricketers Linked to Illegal Betting: ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹11.14 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action amid an ongoing investigation into the illegal betting platform 1xBet, seizing a combined total of ₹11.14 crore in assets from former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. This move follows allegations of their involvement in promotions connected to the unlicensed betting entity.

The confiscated assets, under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, include mutual fund investments in Raina's name valued at ₹6.64 crore and an immovable property in Dhawan's name worth ₹4.5 crore. These financial activities are reportedly linked to the cricketers' endorsement deals with foreign firms associated with 1xBet.

ED's investigations revealed intricate layers of illegalities orchestrated by 1xBet, including the use of over 6,000 mule accounts to veil the origins of proceeds from Indian bettors. The agency has issued a cautionary advisory against the participation in online gambling and warned of legal consequences for those found complicit in these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)