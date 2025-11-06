Infosys Unveils AI Agent to Revolutionize Energy Sector Operations

Infosys, a major player in IT services, announced on Thursday the development of a cutting-edge AI agent aimed at revolutionizing operations within the energy sector.

This innovative solution includes Infosys Topaz AI-first offerings and Infosys Cobalt cloud services integrated with Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, along with ChatGPT4o. According to a regulatory filing by Infosys, the technology is set to automate reporting processes, enhance operational efficiencies, and support improved decision-making.

Leveraging conversational AI, the new assistant processes real-time data to provide predictive insights and early warnings, aiding in efficient work planning and reducing errors. With a focus on safety, reliability, and quality, the AI agent ensures an optimal performance while addressing the complexities of managing vast operational data in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)