Infosys Unveils AI Agent to Revolutionize Energy Sector Operations

Infosys has launched an AI agent aimed at digitally transforming the energy sector using a suite of advanced technologies. This solution is designed to improve decision-making, boost safety, reliability, and increase operational efficiency by utilizing real-time data and predictive analytics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infosys, a major player in IT services, announced on Thursday the development of a cutting-edge AI agent aimed at revolutionizing operations within the energy sector.

This innovative solution includes Infosys Topaz AI-first offerings and Infosys Cobalt cloud services integrated with Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, along with ChatGPT4o. According to a regulatory filing by Infosys, the technology is set to automate reporting processes, enhance operational efficiencies, and support improved decision-making.

Leveraging conversational AI, the new assistant processes real-time data to provide predictive insights and early warnings, aiding in efficient work planning and reducing errors. With a focus on safety, reliability, and quality, the AI agent ensures an optimal performance while addressing the complexities of managing vast operational data in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

