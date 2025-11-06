JM Financial's Profit Climbs Despite Revenue Drop

On Thursday, JM Financial disclosed a significant profit increase of 16 percent for the three months ending September 30, 2024, reaching Rs 270 crore. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 232 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the profit growth, total income saw a decline to Rs 1,044 crore during the July-September quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 1,211 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, total expenses decreased significantly to Rs 670 crore, down from Rs 1,058 crore a year prior. JM Financial declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the fiscal year 2025-26, payable to shareholders recorded by November 14, 2025. The diversified financial services group operates in investment banking, mortgage lending, credit solutions, asset management, and more.

