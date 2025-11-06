Russia's wine market is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. As foreign wine prices soar, domestic bottles are filling shelves once dominated by French and Italian labels. Russian wines now account for around 60% of the market, a substantial increase from 25% a decade ago.

The increased demand for local vintages is evident in Moscow supermarkets, where Russian, Georgian, and Armenian wines are now prevalent. Western nations have levied over 25,000 sanctions on Russia since its 2014 annexation of Crimea, with the majority following the Ukraine invasion in 2022. This has led to higher tariffs on products from 'unfriendly countries' and a reevaluation of consumer habits.

At Côte Rocheuse near the Black Sea, the change is palpable, with the winery expanding production annually. Despite relying on French and Italian equipment, their wines are distinctly Russian, using local grapes and benefiting from unique regional climates. The vineyard's success is a testament to Russia's economic resilience under extensive sanctions.

