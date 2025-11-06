Left Menu

Surging Russian Wines Take Over Domestically Amid Western Sanctions

Western sanctions stemming from the Ukraine conflict have reshaped Russia’s wine market, propelling domestic wines to command 60% of the market share. Despite rising prices of imported wines, Russian, Georgian, and Armenian brands now dominate stores. Pioneering local vineyards, like Côte Rocheuse, are increasingly influential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:09 IST
Surging Russian Wines Take Over Domestically Amid Western Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's wine market is undergoing a significant transformation, fueled by Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. As foreign wine prices soar, domestic bottles are filling shelves once dominated by French and Italian labels. Russian wines now account for around 60% of the market, a substantial increase from 25% a decade ago.

The increased demand for local vintages is evident in Moscow supermarkets, where Russian, Georgian, and Armenian wines are now prevalent. Western nations have levied over 25,000 sanctions on Russia since its 2014 annexation of Crimea, with the majority following the Ukraine invasion in 2022. This has led to higher tariffs on products from 'unfriendly countries' and a reevaluation of consumer habits.

At Côte Rocheuse near the Black Sea, the change is palpable, with the winery expanding production annually. Despite relying on French and Italian equipment, their wines are distinctly Russian, using local grapes and benefiting from unique regional climates. The vineyard's success is a testament to Russia's economic resilience under extensive sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

 Global
2
West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

 India
3
Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

 Global
4
High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025