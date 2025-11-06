Sweden and Ukraine Edge Closer to Major Gripen E Jet Deal

Sweden and Ukraine are progressing in talks for a substantial deal that may see Kyiv acquiring up to 150 Gripen E fighter jets. Sweden's Defence Minister revealed the possibility of Sweden partially financing the transaction through military aid.

In October, Sweden and Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement focusing on air defenses, opening avenues for the export of fourth-generation Gripen jets. This could be Sweden's largest aircraft order, although Ukraine's financing capabilities remain a key hurdle, given Saab's recent sale valued at $563 million for four jets to Thailand.

With financing options under discussion, possibilities include export credits, frozen Russian assets, and Sweden's aid framework for Ukraine. Sweden also seeks collaboration from a coalition of European nations supportive of Ukraine. The initiative includes using 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's fight against Russia.