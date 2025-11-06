Left Menu

Sweden and Ukraine Edge Closer to Major Gripen E Jet Deal

Sweden and Ukraine are advancing in negotiations for a major deal involving Kyiv potentially purchasing 150 Gripen E fighter jets. Discussions focus on Ukraine's financing capabilities, with Sweden considering military aid, export credits, and frozen Russian assets as potential funding sources. Swedish and Ukrainian officials are actively negotiating possibilities.

06-11-2025
Sweden and Ukraine Edge Closer to Major Gripen E Jet Deal

Sweden and Ukraine are progressing in talks for a substantial deal that may see Kyiv acquiring up to 150 Gripen E fighter jets. Sweden's Defence Minister revealed the possibility of Sweden partially financing the transaction through military aid.

In October, Sweden and Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement focusing on air defenses, opening avenues for the export of fourth-generation Gripen jets. This could be Sweden's largest aircraft order, although Ukraine's financing capabilities remain a key hurdle, given Saab's recent sale valued at $563 million for four jets to Thailand.

With financing options under discussion, possibilities include export credits, frozen Russian assets, and Sweden's aid framework for Ukraine. Sweden also seeks collaboration from a coalition of European nations supportive of Ukraine. The initiative includes using 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's fight against Russia.

