Global Markets Tumble as Economic Pressures Mount

Global stock markets experienced a sharp downturn on Thursday, with technology and consumer discretionary shares leading to significant declines in the S&P 500 index. The British pound gained strength post the Bank of England's decision not to reduce interest rates.

Qualcomm's stock plummeted over 4% on fears that its chip dominance in upcoming Samsung gadgets might wane. Meanwhile, Legrand reported a sales growth of 11.9% for the year's first nine months, underperforming due to U.S. tariffs, causing its shares to fall. Anticipation grows for U.K. fiscal policy changes, as the Bank of England's close vote maintains speculation of potential rate cuts by year-end.

The market remains apprehensive about elevated valuations, the U.S. governmental shutdown, and the impact of trade tariffs, compounded by mixed corporate earnings results. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index rebounded by 1.4%, and optimism around tech self-sufficiency buoyed China's markets. Concerns over weak U.S. labor data and economic instability pushed the dollar down, prompting investor attention to shifts in Treasury yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)