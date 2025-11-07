Surat Police Nab Notorious Criminal 'Salman Lassi' in Dramatic Raid
Salman, alias Salman Lassi, a notorious criminal with 16 pending cases, was arrested by Surat Police after being tracked to a village in Navsari. During the arrest, Salman attacked officers, prompting them to fire, injuring him. He is now in hospital receiving treatment.
Surat Police have successfully apprehended Salman, known as Salman Lassi, a notorious history-sheeter wanted for the murder of Shakeel Bandra. The arrest took place in a Navsari district village after an intense manhunt by the Crime Branch, part of a broader effort to crack down on criminal activities in the area.
During the dramatic arrest, Salman reportedly attacked police officers with a knife, prompting them to open fire in self-defence. The confrontation left Salman injured, with a bullet wound to his leg. Authorities swiftly transported him to a local hospital for medical treatment.
DCP Bhavesh Rojiya informed the press that Salman, implicated in 16 cases including murder and attempted murder, had been evading arrest for days. His apprehension marks a significant victory for law enforcement, highlighting ongoing efforts to tackle crime in Surat.
