Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, law enforcement officers were engaged in a shootout with a man accused of heinous crimes against a schoolgirl. Shahnur Alam, from Malak Pinjri village, allegedly ensnared a minor in a relationship, following which he subjected her to repeated sexual assaults and blackmail.

The encounter unfolded when police, acting on a tip-off, attempted to apprehend Alam. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed the incident, noting that the accused fired at officers, who then responded in self-defense, hitting Alam in the leg. He has since been taken to the district hospital for treatment and remains under police guard.

As per CP Manjhanpur Shivank Singh, the police were compelled to open fire after Alam's aggressive act. This case highlights alarming issues of coercion and sexual exploitation faced by minors, warranting a swift and thorough investigation. Efforts are ongoing to bring justice to the victim, as Alam is treated under custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)