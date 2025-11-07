Left Menu

Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a man accused of entrapping and assaulting a minor was injured during a police encounter. Identified as Shahnur Alam, the suspect opened fire on officers when they attempted to arrest him. The police retaliated, injuring Alam who is now in hospital custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:51 IST
Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh
CP Manjhanpur Shivank Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, law enforcement officers were engaged in a shootout with a man accused of heinous crimes against a schoolgirl. Shahnur Alam, from Malak Pinjri village, allegedly ensnared a minor in a relationship, following which he subjected her to repeated sexual assaults and blackmail.

The encounter unfolded when police, acting on a tip-off, attempted to apprehend Alam. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed the incident, noting that the accused fired at officers, who then responded in self-defense, hitting Alam in the leg. He has since been taken to the district hospital for treatment and remains under police guard.

As per CP Manjhanpur Shivank Singh, the police were compelled to open fire after Alam's aggressive act. This case highlights alarming issues of coercion and sexual exploitation faced by minors, warranting a swift and thorough investigation. Efforts are ongoing to bring justice to the victim, as Alam is treated under custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

 Global
2
Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

 India
3
Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

 India
4
Battling Critics: Sadiq Khan and Zohran Mamdani's Parallel Challenges

Battling Critics: Sadiq Khan and Zohran Mamdani's Parallel Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025