Road Connectivity Transforms Border Villages in Jammu and Kashmir

For the first time since Independence, Manjakote Block in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, gains road connectivity, thanks to NABARD and PMGSY initiatives. Previously isolated, these villages now benefit from better access to essential services, while locals call for maintenance of existing roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:53 IST
Independent MLA Manjakote Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic development, Manjakote Block in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has received road connectivity for the first time since Independence. This significant change comes under projects by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Scheme (PMGSY).

According to Manjakote's Independent MLA and former judge, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, the area had remained cut off from the rest of the district, causing severe difficulties for residents. 'This project dates back to 2011 but was initially shelved. Previously, patients and residents were stranded due to the lack of transport facilities,' Khan mentioned.

The local populace has expressed relief at the new developments. One resident pointed out the convenience of accessing schools, hospitals, and relatives without delay, which was a significant issue before. However, there are calls for restoring older roads to ensure a comprehensive transportation network. Engineer Mohd Ashrif from the PMGSY noted that the 12 km road project should be completed before winter, marking a promising change for the region's connectivity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

