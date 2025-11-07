Russia's domestic wine industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, as Western sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine force consumers to turn toward locally produced vintages. Dominating 60% of the market, Russian wines now replace previously favored French and Italian imports.

Higher taxes on imports have pushed prices significantly higher, with some increasing by 30-40%. As a result, Russian vineyards have seized the opportunity to expand, with pioneers reviving neglected land in southern Russia alongside expertise from France and Italy.

The Côte Rocheuse winery exemplifies this trend, combining European grape varieties with local indigenous grapes. Though reliant on some foreign technology, the wines remain distinctly Russian, celebrated for their unique flavors that reflect the regional terroir.

