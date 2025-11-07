Left Menu

Resurgence of Somali Piracy: Threat to Global Shipping Lanes

A recent surge in piracy off Somalia has renewed concerns for global shipping routes. The EU naval mission Atalanta thwarted an attack on the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite. Another vessel outran pirates, highlighting maritime threats in the region despite a past crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a worrying turn of events, piracy off the coast of Somalia is resurfacing as a serious threat to maritime security, raising alarms over the safety of global shipping lanes. On Friday, an EU warship successfully intervened to secure an oil products tanker, the Hellas Aphrodite, after it was assaulted by pirates, as revealed by the ship's Greek operator, Latsco, and a European Union naval mission.

The attack is part of a recent uptick in piracy incidents in the area, prompting an urgent response from the EU's anti-piracy task force, Operation Atalanta. The crew of 24 aboard took strategic refuge in a secure room, known as the citadel, and maintained communication with Atalanta forces. Fortunately, the pirates vacated the vessel before the warship's intervention, leaving the crew unharmed.

A separate maritime scare unfolded near the same region when a speedboat approached the LNG tanker Al Thumama. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, directed by Japan's NYK LNG Shipmanagement, evaded the threat by outrunning the small craft. The resurgence of Somali piracy stands in contrast to recent years of relative calm enforced by unified military efforts and highlights the shifting dynamics of maritime threats, including a recent focus on the Houthi militia in the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

