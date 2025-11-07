Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Poised for Bihar's Top Role Amid Allegations of Election Frauds

Congress leader Pawan Khera asserted the opposition’s impending victory in Bihar's elections, with Tejashwi Yadav expected as CM. Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of voter fraud in multiple states, underscoring Bihar's youth as a barricade against such manipulation.

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold prediction, Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Friday that the opposition is confident of securing victory in Bihar's elections, poised to form a government with Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav at the helm. Yadav is anticipated to take the oath on November 14 as the Chief Minister of Bihar, according to Khera.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission, accusing them of orchestrating voter fraud in multiple state elections, including Haryana. Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, Gandhi claimed the inclusion of fake voters could potentially sway election outcomes. He rallied Bihar's youth to thwart any attempt at electoral manipulation this time around.

The accusations come as Bihar concludes the first phase of its assembly elections with a 64.5 percent voter turnout. The second phase, set for November 11, will cover 122 seats across 20 districts. The vote count is scheduled for November 14, coinciding with the opposition's anticipated victory announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

