"Govt busy trying to save its power, law and order deteriorated": Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee over alleged rape of child in Tarakeswar

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was busy in attempting to save its power rather than provide safety to women His comments come in the wake of the alleged kidnapping and rape of a four-year-old in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.

Ghosh claimed that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated, and women are not safe. "From RG Kar to Kolkata to villages in West Bengal, women's safety is a matter of concern. A 4-year-old girl has to go through this; this is happening with 70-year-old women, too. Women are not safe. In Mamata Banerjee's rule, law and order have deteriorated. The government is busy trying to save its power and stop SIR. Women are fearful of stepping out of their houses," the BJP leader said.

The incident occurred on Friday, and the survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to police, a person has been arrested after the family of the minor filed a complaint. Hooghly Rural SP Kamnashish Sen said on Sunday, "When the girl was brought to the hospital, the hospital informed the police. After that, the family members were located at the hospital, and the police became involved in the investigation of the incident. After that, their family filed another complaint, and after learning the full details of the incident, the police arrested a person."

"She is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is good. The person who was taken into police custody was produced in the Court today," the police official added. Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya called the incident "shocking" and alleged an "absence of law" in the State.

Bhattacharya told reporters, "There are many such cases in which the Police refuse to file an FIR. How can a person even rape a four-year-old child? This is shocking. Only a mentally sick person can do this... This shows a total absence of law. It is a Constitutional breakdown." (ANI)

