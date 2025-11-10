Union Minister's Communal Remarks Amid Explosive Discovery Spark Controversy

In a controversial statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh questioned the religious identity of a suspect following the recovery of explosives in Haryana's Faridabad, linking the case to historical instances of terrorism.

Singh's remarks targeted the Muslim community and drew comparisons to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, further lauding the government's efforts in the explosives seizure. He accused opposition figures of remaining silent on such issues, suggesting a pattern tied to religion.

The minister recounted a previous interaction with a Muslim person, asserting his party's stance against seeking votes from 'ungrateful people'. His comments reflect a recurring theme in his public addresses, triggering backlash for communal undertones.

(With inputs from agencies.)