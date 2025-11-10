Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

Global stock markets experienced a boost on Monday as optimism grew over the U.S. government shutdown coming to an end. The Senate advanced a bill to reopen the government and aid federal workers affected by the 40-day deadlock, which has disrupted public services and slowed the economy.

Investors reacted positively, with Wall Street expected to open higher. Nasdaq futures climbed 1.5%, and European markets also benefitted from the upbeat sentiment, with the STOXX 600 rising significantly. Meanwhile, commodities saw mixed reactions, as Brent crude and U.S. crude prices showed modest gains.

The continuation of economic volatility remains a concern. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve remains cautious about further rate cuts despite economic data indicating potential vulnerabilities. Amid these developments, gold prices surged, benefiting from a weaker dollar and other economic uncertainties.