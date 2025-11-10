Ladli Behna Scheme Boost: A Festive Gift for Women in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved an increase in financial aid under the Ladli Behna scheme, raising the monthly support from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500. This decision, announced during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will benefit more than 1.26 crore women across the state.

The enhanced assistance will begin this month, requiring an additional expenditure of Rs 1,793.75 crore. By 2025-26, the total spending on this scheme is projected to reach Rs 20,450.99 crore. This financial boost is seen as a significant win for women and is expected to strengthen the ruling party's position.

Chief Minister Yadav will officially commence the distribution of the increased amount at a special event on November 12 in Seoni district. The increased aid was previously hinted at during a function in Sheopur, as part of the government's ongoing support initiatives around the festive season.

