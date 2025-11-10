Wall Street Surges on Shutdown Resolution Hopes

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Monday as optimism grew over potentially resolving the record-setting government shutdown. This anticipation revived investor confidence, which had been dampened by halted economic data releases.

Senators made headway with a procedural vote advancing a bill to fund the government through January 30. The shutdown's resolution remains contingent on additional approvals, including President Trump's signature, but markets preemptively responded positively. Notably, tech stocks saw significant gains, with industry giants like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon registering notable increases.

The potential end to the shutdown also buoyed airline stocks, which had been pressured by operational disruptions. However, economic growth may nosedive if the shutdown drags on. On the tech front, recent volatility due to artificial intelligence monetization concerns was offset by strong quarterly earnings among S&P 500 companies.

