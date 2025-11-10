Tragic Explosion Near Red Fort Metro: Multiple Casualties Reported

An explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi resulted in the death of eight individuals before they could reach the hospital. Seven others remain injured, with three in critical condition, according to a senior official from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital as reported to ANI.

Bus driver Rajiv Choudhary described the incident, noting that vehicles were moving slowly when a sudden explosion shattered his vehicle's windows. He witnessed a burning vehicle nearby and noticed one casualty before police arrived promptly. Yasin Hussain, another eyewitness, recounted fainting from the impact.

Noida resident Bhupinder Singh narrowly escaped the blast while crossing the road. He shared his harrowing experience, recounting how a car exploded just behind him after crossing a red light, realizing he survived by chance. Meanwhile, DIG CRPF and Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik indicated that investigations are ongoing to assess the situation and determine the cause of the explosion.