Gujarat's New Census Website Unveiled to Transform Data Collection

In a move set to revolutionize how census data is collected, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, unveiled an advanced Census website in Gandhinagar. The platform, developed by the Directorate of Census Operations for Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, incorporates modern design elements and user-friendly features, including multilingual support, according to the official release.

Addressing the launch, Chief Minister Patel emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for balanced development through efficient planning aligns with the initiative's tagline, 'From Census to Public Welfare.' He lauded the fully digital approach of the upcoming 2027 Census, highlighting the secure web portal for data submission and the innovative self-enumeration feature that empowers citizens to conduct their own census.

Elaborating on the website's capabilities, State Census Director Sujal Mayatra revealed ongoing preparations for the 2027 Census. These include testing multiple mobile applications and conducting pre-test rehearsals in selected districts. The pre-test, running from 10 to 30 November, covers 133 blocks in Surat, 70 in Devgadh Baria, and 60 in Tankara Taluka, as per the released statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)