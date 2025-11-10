Left Menu

Gujarat's New Census Website Unveiled to Transform Data Collection

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, launched an advanced Census website aimed at revolutionizing data collection with digital tools and user-friendly features in preparation for the 2027 Census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:27 IST
Gujarat's New Census Website Unveiled to Transform Data Collection
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo: CM office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to revolutionize how census data is collected, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, unveiled an advanced Census website in Gandhinagar. The platform, developed by the Directorate of Census Operations for Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, incorporates modern design elements and user-friendly features, including multilingual support, according to the official release.

Addressing the launch, Chief Minister Patel emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for balanced development through efficient planning aligns with the initiative's tagline, 'From Census to Public Welfare.' He lauded the fully digital approach of the upcoming 2027 Census, highlighting the secure web portal for data submission and the innovative self-enumeration feature that empowers citizens to conduct their own census.

Elaborating on the website's capabilities, State Census Director Sujal Mayatra revealed ongoing preparations for the 2027 Census. These include testing multiple mobile applications and conducting pre-test rehearsals in selected districts. The pre-test, running from 10 to 30 November, covers 133 blocks in Surat, 70 in Devgadh Baria, and 60 in Tankara Taluka, as per the released statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

 India
2
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

 Global
3
Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

 India
4
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025