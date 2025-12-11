Left Menu

Gujarat Under Bhupendra Patel: A Leader in Good Governance and Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrates three years of governance, highlighting major accomplishments under his leadership. Initiatives in governance, global events, health, sports, women's empowerment, education, infrastructure, and tribal welfare have positioned Gujarat as a leader in development and progress. The state aims for a transformative future with visionary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:38 IST
Gujarat Under Bhupendra Patel: A Leader in Good Governance and Development
Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

As Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marks three years in office, significant achievements spotlighted by his administration paint a picture of prosperity and progress. The state's policies have reinforced its global status across multiple sectors, underscoring Patel's leadership as progressive and visionary.

Under Patel's guidance, Gujarat's strategic focus on governance, public service, and infrastructural development has yielded substantial progress. The state successfully hosted major events like the G20 meetings and Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, boosting global engagements. Aiming to reach broader audiences, Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences have also been planned.

Urban development, sports advancements, and social initiatives have been prioritized, with Gujarat hosting the 24th Commonwealth Games and launching a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project. The state continues to strive toward gender equity, digital governance, and educational excellence, setting a roadmap for a prosperous Gujarat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025