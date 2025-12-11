Gujarat Under Bhupendra Patel: A Leader in Good Governance and Development

As Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marks three years in office, significant achievements spotlighted by his administration paint a picture of prosperity and progress. The state's policies have reinforced its global status across multiple sectors, underscoring Patel's leadership as progressive and visionary.

Under Patel's guidance, Gujarat's strategic focus on governance, public service, and infrastructural development has yielded substantial progress. The state successfully hosted major events like the G20 meetings and Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, boosting global engagements. Aiming to reach broader audiences, Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences have also been planned.

Urban development, sports advancements, and social initiatives have been prioritized, with Gujarat hosting the 24th Commonwealth Games and launching a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project. The state continues to strive toward gender equity, digital governance, and educational excellence, setting a roadmap for a prosperous Gujarat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)