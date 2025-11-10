Left Menu

Major Explosive Recovery in Faridabad: Police Crack Down on Suspected Terror Plot

In a significant security operation, police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and ammunition in Faridabad, Haryana. Two arrests, including a physician and confiscation of explosive materials indicate a potential threat. Investigations continue with assurances from officials that those involved will face serious consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:25 IST
Major Explosive Recovery in Faridabad: Police Crack Down on Suspected Terror Plot
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, authorities in Haryana's Faridabad have successfully recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, a substance commonly used in explosives, along with significant amounts of ammunition. The operation, conducted by the joint forces of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Police, has resulted in the arrest of two individuals. Minister Anil Vij described the recovery as a 'very serious matter' and vowed punitive action against those responsible.

The arrests included Dr. Muzammil, a physician from Al-Falah University, and Aadil Rather, detained in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the operation, highlighting the discovery of pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, and other potential explosive materials. Officials are keen on determining the suspects' next targets and associates.

This operation has been ongoing for the last fifteen days, with efforts intensifying following a confession by Aadil Rather. His revelations led to the subsequent arrest of Dr. Muzammil and the seizure of the materials. Authorities remain vigilant, underscoring India's zero tolerance towards those posing security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

 United States
3
Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025