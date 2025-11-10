Major Explosive Recovery in Faridabad: Police Crack Down on Suspected Terror Plot

In a major breakthrough, authorities in Haryana's Faridabad have successfully recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, a substance commonly used in explosives, along with significant amounts of ammunition. The operation, conducted by the joint forces of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Police, has resulted in the arrest of two individuals. Minister Anil Vij described the recovery as a 'very serious matter' and vowed punitive action against those responsible.

The arrests included Dr. Muzammil, a physician from Al-Falah University, and Aadil Rather, detained in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the operation, highlighting the discovery of pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, and other potential explosive materials. Officials are keen on determining the suspects' next targets and associates.

This operation has been ongoing for the last fifteen days, with efforts intensifying following a confession by Aadil Rather. His revelations led to the subsequent arrest of Dr. Muzammil and the seizure of the materials. Authorities remain vigilant, underscoring India's zero tolerance towards those posing security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)